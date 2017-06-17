APC denies Jibrin has been expelled

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied that suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has been expelled from the party. In a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Bashir Yahaya Karaye, the party described the expulsion report as a mischief carried out by an official who […]

