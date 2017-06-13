APC Disagrees With Fayose Over Proposed Fresh Paris Club Refund

By ALO ABIOLA, ADO EKITI

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has described the claim by Governor Ayodele Fayose that the fresh Paris Club refund to the state will be insufficient to pay more than one month salary false, misleading and an attempt to misappropriate the money for selfish reasons.

The governor, according to the party had while featuring on his media chat programme on the state media and at the meeting with selected Labour leaders, said the money due to Ekiti was half of the last refund of N8.8b, claiming that debts deductions and local government share of the refund had shrunk the balance to N4 billion for Ekiti State Government.

Reacting in a statement on Monday, APC Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said the governor was only applying “his usual distortion of facts to brainwash Ekiti workers and people in general in order to misapply the money for selfish reasons”.

Olatunbosun noted that the refund is neither subject to any deduction over debts nor having any local government component that will make the cash shared to Ekiti State to be less than N9.6b as published by the Federal Government saying only statutory allocations are subject to deductions over state’s debts.

He said: “Fayose in his usual manner has during his last media chat denied that Ekiti share of the Paris Club Refund is N9.6b but N8.8b which he further reduced to N4.4b in his usual mathematical abracadabra to divert the money once again.

“We challenge Governor Fayose over this false claim as the Paris refund is not subject to any deduction. It is the state’s monthly allocation that is subject to deduction while the local government allocation is also not subject to deduction.

“It was Ekiti State Government that borrowed money from the Paris Club and not the local governments and so refunds cannot be made to local government.

This came as the former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Bimbo Daramola called on all gladiators and members of the All Progressives Congress in the state to close ranks and play down personal interest so as to guarantee the victory of the party in the next gubernatorial election.

Daramola who is current the Chief of Staff, (COS) to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatuves, Yusuf Lasun over the weekend told journalists at a reception to mark the 90th birthday celebration of his father, Chief Adebayo Daramola in Ado Ekiti, the state capital said that scores of Ekiti people, cutting across political divide want him to succeed incumbent governor Ayo Fayose of PDP come 2018.

He attributed his acceptance among the people and call to service to his humble lifestyle, accessibility, incurable sense of community development, acts of benevolence as well as his record of sound grassroots politicking.

The post APC Disagrees With Fayose Over Proposed Fresh Paris Club Refund appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

