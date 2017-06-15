APC Expels Abdulmumin Jibrin Over Anti-Party Activities | Rep Member Debunks Report

The suspended member of the House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji constituency, Abdulmumin Jibrin, was said to have been expelled from his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday for engaging in anti-party activities

It is also understood that Jibrin was expelled for several offenses, including allegations that he was trying to divide the party and sabotage the administration of the Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Speaking at an emergency media briefing, the chairman of the party in Bebeji, Sani Kanti Ranka, accused the former chairman, House Committee on Appropriation of promoting divisive tendencies.

He further accused Jibrin of insubordination and disrespect to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Kano State Governor.

Ranka also alleged that the embattled representative committed “misconduct” at the party’s national level, adding that he had called for the resignation of the president.

The party’s council chairman, who said APC’s action was as a result of its resolution following a report by its disciplinary committee which recommend his expulsion, added that the party would not tolerate disrespect to its leaders and elders.

“All the offenses go contrary to the set rules and regulations of the ruling party, APC. The party set up a committee to that effect before taking this decision. But unfortunately for him, whenever the committee invited him to hear his own side of the complaints sent to him, he always refused to come,” Mr. Ranka said. The expulsion letter sent to Mr. Jibrin reads, “The committee has submitted its report to the party based on these offenses. And we are informing you officially that from today, June 15th 2017, you stand expelled from our great party, APC. This decision is reached for us to allow peace to reign in our party. So also for the local government, the state and the nation to prosper.”

My attention has been drawn to a false claim attributed to some mischievous impersonators that I’ve been expelled from my party, the APC — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) June 15, 2017

Meanwhile, the embattled Rep member has debunked reports saying that he has been expelled by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement read: “My attention has been drawn to a false claim attributed to some mischievous impersonators that I’ve been expelled from my party, the All Progressives Congress, at the Local Government branch. “This report, I’ve gathered, came from a dubious character and known fraudster who is neither the chairman of my party at the local government level nor a part of the party executive at the state level. The party is not even aware of this impersonation making the rounds in the media. “This is yet another round of character assassinations from career political antagonizers who are perpetually threatened by our advocacy for transparency in public service and political leadership. “Recall that I honored the invitation of the EFCC in a bid to shed light on the cases of corruption perpetrated by some principal officers of the house of representatives, despite dissuasions by these saboteurs of my party’s change agenda and stand against corruption. “The initiators of this false claim of my expulsion by my party are hired hacks engaged by some politicians in Abuja in continuation of their futile bids to frustrate my anti-corruption campaigns. ” I wish to remind the public, and especially the media, that this report did not originate from my party, the APC. I have a cordial relationship with my party, and we have been working hand in hand to actualize our agenda for a better Nigeria. “

The post APC Expels Abdulmumin Jibrin Over Anti-Party Activities | Rep Member Debunks Report appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

