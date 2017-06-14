Pages Navigation Menu

APC expels NEMA Director-General, Mustapha Maihaja

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

The newly appointed Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, has been expelled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State. The is contained in a statemen​t​ on Wednesday by the state secretary of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Bakabe, in Damaturu. ​It explained that ​Yobe State Executive Council expelled […]

