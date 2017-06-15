Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC expels Rep Abdulmumini Jibrin

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress in Bebeji local government area of Kano state has expelled the suspended House of Representatives member, Alhaji Abdulmumini Jibrin from the party over alleged anti party activities. Jibrin a member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal constituency in Kano state, was suspended by House of Representatives for exposing alleged budget padding in the green chamber. The local government party chairman, Alhaji Sani Kanti-Ranka announced the expulsion of Jibrin at a news conference in Kano on Thursday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.