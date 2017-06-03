Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC Hit Man Reveals Who Killed Late Hamburger As He Gives Warning…. [Watch Video]

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In a short interview with our media personnel, Faratu made it clear that MC Musiliu Oluomo was behind the killing of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, Rasaq Bello, a.k.a Hamburger as he gives the FG time to stop the killing or else…… Watch the full video below

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post APC Hit Man Reveals Who Killed Late Hamburger As He Gives Warning…. [Watch Video] appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.