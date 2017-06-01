APC leaders `distracting’ Gov. Bello – Youth leader

Mr Ohida Muhammed, APC Youth Leader in Kogi Central, has accused the party’s leaders of “distracting the governor with petty issues”. “The APC leaders are making it difficult for the governor to do his work; they keep distracting him with very petty issues,” Muhammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lokoja. He said that such distractions were unnecessary because the governor had not deviated from his resolve to serve the people.

