APC leaders have refused to transform themselves into statesmen – Sen. Adokwe

A Chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District, Suleiman Asonya Adokwe, said despite being in office for over two years, leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have refused to transform themselves into statesmen. Adokwe who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Jos, said, […]

APC leaders have refused to transform themselves into statesmen – Sen. Adokwe

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

