Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC leaders have refused to transform themselves into statesmen – Sen. Adokwe

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A Chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District, Suleiman Asonya Adokwe, said despite being in office for over two years, leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have refused to transform themselves into statesmen. Adokwe who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Jos, said, […]

APC leaders have refused to transform themselves into statesmen – Sen. Adokwe

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.