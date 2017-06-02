APC mandates Chukwu to scout for football talents

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has mandated former Super Eagles chief coach, Christian Chukwu to embark on a talent hunt for budding footballers across the six geopolitical zones of the country. The party is organising a football competition involving non- league players to achieve the goal.

APC’s National Youth Leader, Dasuki Ibrahim Jalo, who inaugurated the National Unity Cup’s organisng committee yesterday, said the competition, scheduled for next month, is part of the party’s efforts to initiate and implement strategic programmes that would endear it to Nigerian youths.

Disclosing that the competition is organized in conjunction with zonal and states’ youth leaders of the party, Jalo said the competition would bring out hidden football talents, who would be trained to play for Nigeria.

He said the date of the kickoff, the modus operandi, competition format, the price rewards, among other things, would be resolved by the committee, adding, “It also has ability to develop individual physical mental thinking and emotions. The competition would be between states of the federation and be played at the six geo-political zones with two teams emerging from each zone to play the semi finals and finals in Abuja.”

Chukwu, represented by former Super Eagles assistant coach, James Peters, commended the APC for initiative, assuring that the competition will produce abundant talents to feed the national teams.

“All Sports and Games Consult (AGC) has asked me to warmly welcome you to the epoch making event comprising the inauguration of the National Organising Committee, unveiling of chairmanship trophy and presentation of branded football for the APC National Unity Cup Tournament.”

“Today’s event marks the high point of several months of hard work and consultations to ensure the plan to stage the first edition of the APC National Unity Cup Football Championship is successful.

“The Governing Party – the All Progressives Congress (APC) in partnership with Allsports ‘N’ Games Consult (AGC) has packaged this Talent Hunt programme for Youth Development and Empowerment through sports,” Jalo said.

