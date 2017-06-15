APC mourns Akamukali, BoT member who co-formed party in 2013

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has lost one of its respected leaders, Mr. Olisaemeka Akamukali, a member of its yet to be inaugurated Board of Trustees (BoT).

Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party`s National Publicity Secretary, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, adding that the party received the news of his death with shock.

He said the deceased, aged 57, died in a tragic motor accident in Abuja on Tuesday and prayed that the Almighty God grants his immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Abdullahi said that the deceased served the APC as its first interim National Auditor.

He added that he was one of the stabilising forces in the party, who always identified with progressive causes to strengthen it and ensure unity among members.

“Sadly, Akamukali has left us at a critical time when he was needed to contribute to nation building and the implementation of the APC change agenda.

“We, however, take solace knowing that the late party chieftain lived a fulfilled and impactful life during his time on earth; may his soul rest in peace,“ Abdullahi said.

The late Akamukali was a former National Chairman of the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) that merged with other political parties to form the APC in 2013.

He had also served as the first Assistant National Secretary of the All Peoples Party (APP) and the Director-General of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso campaign for President.

The deceased also served as a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Committee that worked for the successful election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

