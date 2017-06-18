APC North-West zone hails Osinbajo’s reconciliation efforts
The All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West Zone, has hailed the peace and conciliatory initiatives of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in a bid to keep the country together. Specifically, the party noted the recent mediation by the acting president in the face-off between the South-East and the Northern part of the country.
