Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC, PDP mere platforms, no political ideologies – Hon. Kaze

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bitrus Kaze, said the nation’s political parties lack ideology, and are just mere platforms used to stand for elections. Kaze disclosed this in an exclusive chat with DAILYPOST in Jos, while reacting to the wave of defections […]

APC, PDP mere platforms, no political ideologies – Hon. Kaze

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.