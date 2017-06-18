Pages Navigation Menu

APC, PDP will be shocked in 2019 – New party, ADP

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Politics

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), one of the newly registered political parties, says the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be shocked in the 2019 general elections. National Chairman, Engr. Yusuf Yabagi Sani, spoke with newsmen yesterday in Abuja at the party’s national secretariat after its National Executive Committee’s meeting. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

