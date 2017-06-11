APC primaries election crisis: Group petitions Tinubu, Ajomale, over alleged candidates imposition

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As controversy continued to trail the process of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State Chapter primaries election of chairmanship and councillor candidates, aggrieved aspirant and his supporters in Iru-Victoria Island, Local Government Area,under the umbrella of “Concerned Indigenes” have threatened to sue the party over alleged imposition of candidate by one of the sons of traditional ruler in the area.

It will be recalled that crisis erupted at the APC, Lagos State chapter primaries to elect chairmanship and councillors candidates at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, over alleged imposition by party leaders which later ended in violence midway into the exercise.

Leader of the group and APC chairmanship aspirant in Iru-Victoria Island Local Do wrnment Area, LGA, Mr. Bayode Akinwunmi, who gave the threat along with hundreds of supporters at a media briefing in Lagos, said he has already petitioned the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the state chairman of the party, Chief Henry Ajomale for intervention and immediate action over the injustice on the people.

According to Akinwunmi, a son of the Oniru royal family (names-withheld) has single handedly nominated an unpopular female candidate against the wish of majority.

He explained that earlier, in order to produce a consensus candidate, four other aspirants stepped down for him and picked him as the consensus candidate, only for the Oniru Prince to allegedly nominate his crony, identified as Rashidat Adu, whose name has been sent to APC Secretariat, Acme, Ikeja as consensus candidate from the LGA.

The aspirants along with his supporters claimed there was no prior meeting by the party leadership of the council to choose a consensus candidate among the other aspirants but Adu was just picked from the blues without due consultation and process.

His words: “There is looming crisis in Iru-Victoria Island LGA, because we do not see any reason why any individual should sit in the corner of his house or palace and foist any unpopular candidate who lacks sound educational background, political experience, and moral value on majority of the people.

“We are using this medium to appeal to Asiwaju Tinubu and APC chairman, Chief Ajomale to come to the people’s rescue in Iru-Victoria Island LGA from the hands of few individuals before it degenerates into full blown crisis. The only person who can resolve this matter is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He is someone is widely respected and revered by the party. He does not tolerate injustice and undemocratic processes.

“We believe in dialogue and if dialogue fails after exploring all amicable means of resolution, we will be forced to take legal action against the party.”

The post APC primaries election crisis: Group petitions Tinubu, Ajomale, over alleged candidates imposition appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

