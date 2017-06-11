Osun West by-election: APC panel confirms Sen. Hussein’s disqualification – Daily Post Nigeria
Osun West by-election: APC panel confirms Sen. Hussein's disqualification
The 5-man panel constituted by the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress(APC), has confirmed the disqualification of an aspirant for the June 12 primary, Senator Mudashir Hussein from election to fill the vacant seat in Osun West …
APC Screens Two Aspirants To Replace Adeleke
