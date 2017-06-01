Pages Navigation Menu

APC seeks probe of Ebonyi LGs

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ebonyi chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the  immediate probe of the financial activities of  local government councils in the state.

The acting Chairman of  the party in the state,  Mr Eze Nwachukwu, made the call  while  briefing newsmen at the end of  a  stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Abakaliki.

The chairman, who accused the state government of  undermining the local government system through fund  diversion, called for  probe into how monies allocated to the councils were being  utilised.

Nwachukwu said  the party met to review  the two years  administration of  the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under Gov.  Dave Umahi as well as deliberate on crucial issues affecting the party and the state.

He said his party was of the view that the government had no clear  policy direction and was engaging in wasteful spending on  non sustainable infrastructure.

The chairman alleged that  illegal diversion of funds  and unbridled  government interference in the running of local governments had resulted in dearth of  projects in all the 13 local councils  in the  state.

He  called on the  anti-graft agencies to investigate  how the allocations accruing to the  local government councils  and  internally generated revenue  were being utilised.

“The local government system remains comatose as no project has been done by this tier of government.

“ Yet, their monthly allocations are being liquidated to the last kobo since the past two years.

“Who spends these monies and on what were they spent are questions agitating the minds of party members and other patriotic citizens of the state,’’ he said.

He said the  local government  tier  should be allowed to perform its statutory function of providing grassroots infrastructure and  driving  human development.

Nwachukwu also  condemned the alleged  deductions from the monthly salaries of civil servants as well as  non-payment of gratuities and  pension  to  retired civil servants.

He said that the party observed with dismay and sadness the plight of civil servants who were being owed leave allowance and other statutory benefits while there had been no promotion exercise in the last two years.

Nwachukwu also lamented youth unemployment and  the challenges facing the state’s students on scholarship abroad in the last two years.

“While beautification is good, it is only done when the substance has been achieved; our priorities have unfortunately been distorted and buried in mundane cosmetology,” Nwachukwu said.

 

