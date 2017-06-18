Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC suspends six of its members over gross misconduct

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has suspended six members of the party over alleged misconduct by its executive committee. This was made known by the APC chairman in Enugu state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, informed journalists on Sunday who said that five of the suspended members were investigated, and indicted, for making …

The post APC suspends six of its members over gross misconduct appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.