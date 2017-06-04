APC sweeps Benue LG elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) was on Sunday declared winner of the Saturday’s election conducted into all 23 Local Government Areas of the state. Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Dr. John Tsuwa, announced the results in Makurdi. Tsuwa also declared the APC unopposed winner of 182 counciliorship seat out of 276 council […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

