APC Warns Kebbi Chapter On Imposition Of Candidates For LGA Primaries

By BUKOLA IDUWO,

The All Progressive Congress national headquarters has warned its Kebbi State chapter to conduct free and fair primary instead of imposing candidates for the local government elections which is scheduled to hold in the state on July 15, 2017.

APC in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Kebbi state chapter of the party said it had received several petitions noting that there has been no communication to aspiring candidates on the date and place of primary elections which are supposed to be held before the July elections.

The letter signed by the legal adviser of the APC, Muiz Banire in which the Kebbi state governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu was copied read: “The party is in receipt of several petitions from aspirants in kebbi state with respect to the proposed local government elections scheduled to take place on the 15th of July 2017. It is our information that till date, there has been no communication to interested candidates of the party, the date wherein the primaries will be conducted.

“I wish to bring to your attention the provisions of Articles 20 (ii)a and 21(xi) of the constitution of the All Progressives Congress to the extent that all screened and cleared aspirants must pass through primaries save and except where there is only one candidate in which case there will be an affirmation.

“As you are aware, Article 21(xi) clearly spells out the consequences of tempering with the processes in internal democracy of the party and any submission of names without the conduct of primaries shall amount to falsification of nomination results.

“In view of the above and in order to avoid the needless and expensive litigation that can arise out of the actions complained about in the various petitions sent to the national headquarters, we hereby counsel that as a matter of urgency arrangements must be put in place towards the conduct of free and transparent primaries in the respective local governments of the state.” The state said.

