APC youths protest against El-Rufai's government
Daily Post Nigeria
APC youths protest against El-Rufai's government
Daily Post Nigeria
Youths under the El-Rufai Campaign Organization Group and Continuity Project 2019, Tuesday, in Kaduna stormed the State House of Assembly, protesting against the APC led government's failure to keep up with promise of empowering them.
