Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC youths protest against El-Rufai’s government – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

APC youths protest against El-Rufai's government
Daily Post Nigeria
Youths under the El-Rufai Campaign Organization Group and Continuity Project 2019, Tuesday, in Kaduna stormed the State House of Assembly, protesting against the APC led government's failure to keep up with promise of empowering them.
Kaduna APC youths storm assembly, protest against unfulfilled promisesGuardian (blog)
'No More APC In 2019', Campaign Organization Protests El-Rufai's Failed PromisesThe Whistler

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.