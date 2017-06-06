APC youths protest against El-Rufai’s government

Youths under the El-Rufai Campaign Organization Group and Continuity Project 2019, Tuesday, in Kaduna stormed the State House of Assembly, protesting against the APC led government’s failure to keep up with promise of empowering them. The aggrieved protesters who gathered in front of Lugard Hall, chanting, “No more APC in 2019,” also blocked the major […]

APC youths protest against El-Rufai's government

