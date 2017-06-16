APDA, ADP Three Other Parties Receives Certificates Of Registration From INEC

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Presents Certificates of Registration To Five New Political Parties; ADP, ADPM, APDA,NGP and YPP.

He said….

” I want to assure the five new political parties that from today, you have equal status with all other political parties in Nigeria and you are no longer political parties but registered political parties. The Commission will extend to you all rights and priviledges of recognised political parties under the Constitution, the Electoral Act as well as our regulations and guidelines”

