APDA pledges better deal for Nigerians

Newly registered political party, the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) has promised Nigerians a platform that would provide succor and act as a shield against the wheel of poverty currently ravaging the nation.

Leaders of the party who rose from a stakeholders meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital yesterday, bemoaned the hardship being experienced by Nigerians and blamed it on “inept leadership and downright lack of feelings for the serious economic downturn occasioned by lack of a clear cut economic blueprint by the current government.” The party vowed to take Nigeria out of the woods when it forms government at the centre in 2019.

Speaking at the meeting of the interim executive of the party, a member of the Board of Trustee (BoT) and former Deputy Governor of Ondo, Ambassador Omolade Oluwateru, regretted that Nigerians invested so heavily in the Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting overwhelmingly for the party with the hope that it would provide the needed impetus for a greater Nigeria.

Stressing that the APC put the people under heavy yoke and impoverished them than before, Oluwateru, a former Ambassador to Uganda said, “Today, the people are in pains, workers are owed salaries, the economy is in comatose with no clear cut economic recovery policy in place two years down the line, while the silly rhetoric from the government is that two years is not enough to revamp the economy.”

State interim Chairman, Banji Akinkuowo, while speaking in the same vein stated that APDA would not only form the next government at the centre but also disclosed that it would also beat the incumbent APC government in Ondo State silly during the next election.

He therefore urged members to embark on an aggressive membership drive at the ward levels to boost the population of party faithful. APDA conveyer in the state, Akin Akinbobola in his speech said the party is a platform that promises to liberate Nigerians from deceitful government and bring the country back on track. He also disclosed that the party would give women, youths and the less privileged, pride of place in its government.

He also enjoined members to take the goodwill message of the party to the grassroots adding that the foundation of APDA was the people at the units and ward levels.

Earlier, over 3000 members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state led by Yinka Opawole dumped their Party for the new party saying that they belonged to the Omoluwabi Platform under which the party’s flag-bearer in the November 2016 governorship election in the state, Dr Olu Agunloye contested.

