Apex court decision will strengthen PDP, Sheriff insists

National Working Committee (NWC) of Ali Modu Sheriff’s faction of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured party faithful and stakeholders to retain their faith in the party as an institution.

In a chat with The Guardian, the acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Bernard Mikko, said the much-expected Supreme Court judgment on the leadership crisis in the party would strengthen the party.

While citing section 63(1) of the PDP constitution, Mikko said there are stipulations that guarantee succession plans, stressing: “Our party is rooted at the wards; LGAs, States, Zonal Secretariats and National Headquarters are merely administrative units.“The apparent disunity in the party will be cured by the Supreme Court judgment, the reconciliation committee and commitment of loyal stakeholders.”

Mikko said the clarification became necessary in view of insinuation in some quarters that the Supreme Court judgment, wherever it goes, will weaken the party to an eventual disintegration and death.

He added: “The judicial system as an integral part of our democratic process will strengthen and not weaken our party. Any insinuation to this effect is unfounded, mischievous and wicked. The PDP as a basic democratic institution is beyond any individual or group and should not be personalized.”

