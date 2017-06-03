Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APGA condoles Gov. Obiano over mother’s death – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

APGA condoles Gov. Obiano over mother's death
Vanguard
Awka – The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has expressed sympathy with Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra over the death of his mother, Mrs Christiana Obiano. Chief Willie Obiano. A statement by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, …
ANAMBRA: Governor Obiano's mother dies at 90National Accord

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.