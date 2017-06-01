APGA Crisis: Court order not binding on me , says Oye

Dr Victor Oye, a contender to the leadership of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has said that the ruling of an Enugu High Court on the dispute is not binding on him.

Oye said in Awka on Thursday that the order issued on May 22 sacking his leadership of the party’s National Working Committee was not binding because he was not a party in the suit.

He said in an interview with newsmen that he did not appear and was not mentioned as either plaintiff or defendant in the matter.

Oye said there was no change in the machinery and structure of APGA but stressed that the party would follow legal steps to vacate the order.

“What I am saying is very clear. The order by Enugu High Court is not binding on me because it was fraudulently obtained.

“How can it be binding on me when my name did not appear on the matter either as a plaintiff or a defendant..

“Leadership of APGA has not changed because I cannot suffer precarious liability for a matter I was not part of ab initio and the man in whose interest the order was given is not a member of APGA up till now.

“I remain the bona-fide, undisputed National Chairman of APGA, any other person is an impostor,” he said.

Oye said nobody had powers to dissolve the executive of the party in any state and added that the Imo chapter of the party remained intact.

He called on members of the party to remain focused and show understanding and stressed that detractors would not dismember the party.

Justice A. R Ozoemena of the Enugu high Court had granted an order of mandamus asking the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Police to recognise Chief Martin Agbaso as the Chairman of APGA.

The post APGA Crisis: Court order not binding on me , says Oye appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

