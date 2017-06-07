APGA gives reasons INEC must not register APDA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, not to register the newly floated “All Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA. APGA said the reason is that names of the two parties sound alike and could confuse voters during elections. The National Chairman of APGA, Victor Oye, made the call […]

APGA gives reasons INEC must not register APDA

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

