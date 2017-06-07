APGA looking beyond Anambra gov poll — Agbaso

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Martin Agbaso, has said that the party is already looking beyond the November 18, 2017 governorship poll in Anambra state, stressing that nothing will stop APGA from retaining the state.

He dismissed threats by some South East politicians from the All Progressives Congress, APC, that APGA will lose Anambra and insisted that APC lacks the capacity to win the state in a free and fair election.

Addressing party faithful in Aba, Agbaso, who was represented by the Acting national publicity secretary of the party, Prince Nnanna Ukaegbu, said the only problem APGA had was its leadership which had been settled with Agbaso’s emergence as the national chairman.

He said: “APC leaders like Orji Uzor Kalu, Rochas Okorocha, Dr. Chris Ngige and others have been boasting that nothing will stop them from winning Anambra state. I wonder where they got such high level of confidence from. Our governor, Willie Obiano has performed excellently. We urge INEC and the security agencies to ensure a level playing field for all parties. In a free and fair election, APC or the PDP stands no chance in Anambra.

”The only problem that would have stood against APGA’s chances in the election was its leadership, but this has been strengthened with my emergence as national chairman.

“We are ready for the poll on November 18; APGA is ready to replicate the strategy that gave it the Imo State governorship seat in 2007 until the party was manipulated out of its victory. Our opponents should know that we are already looking beyond the November 18 poll because we are on ground. We are set to rewrite the ugly history of the party during the tenure of the former national chairman, Victor Oye, where he could not win any seat for APGA in the series of elections conducted across the nation.”

Agbaso disclosed that the party has began preparations for the 2019 general elections, adding that he has embarked on reconciling aggrieved APGA members to achieve its goal of winning at least 15 states of the federation.

The post APGA looking beyond Anambra gov poll — Agbaso appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

