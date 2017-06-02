APGA suspends Abia lawmaker, Clinton Ebere

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has announced the suspension of Hon. Clinton Ebere, member representing Abia south Constituency in the Abia state House of Assembly. The party announced the suspension of the lawmaker in a press release signed by the State Chairman of APGA, Revered Austin Ehiemere and made available to newsmen in Aba. […]

