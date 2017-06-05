Apostle Suleiman celebrates 13th year wedding anniversary

Founder of the Omega Fire Ministery, Apostle Johnson Suleiman and his wife Lizy, are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today June 5th. They got married in 2004. Celebrating their love, the clergyman shared the photo above on twitter and wrote: “It’s my 13th year marriage anniversary today..thank u Jesus”.

