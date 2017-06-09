Appeal Court Benin Upholds Obaseki’s Election
The Appeal Court on Friday upheld the election of Mr. Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State as the authentic winner of the 2016, Edo governorship election.
The PDP and it’s candidate, Pastor Osagie-Iyamu had challenged the victory of governor Godwin Obaseki alleging manipulation in the September 2016 governorship in the State.
See full report later….
