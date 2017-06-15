Pages Navigation Menu

Appeal Court upturns Orubebe’s conviction for false asset declaration – The Nation Newspaper

The Nation Newspaper

Appeal Court upturns Orubebe's conviction for false asset declaration
The Nation Newspaper
The Court of Appeal has set aside the conviction of former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godsday Orubebe by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). A three-man panel of the court sitting in Abuja held yesterday that the CCT, headed by Danladi Umar, was …
Breaking: A-Court voids Orubebe's conviction, overrules CCTVanguard
Assets declaration: Appeal Court acquits OrubebeYNaija

