Apple is expected to sell a whopping 41.5 million iPhones this quarter

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

It looks like the perennially popular iPhone is growing more popular still. According to a note from Cowen and Company analyst Timothy Arcuri, experts are forecasting that Apple will ship a whopping 41.5 million iPhone units this quarter.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

