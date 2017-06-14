Applicant bags 2 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearm

A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, on Wednesday sentenced an applicant, Michael Adewale, to two years imprisonment for unlawful possession of a locally made pistol and military uniform.

The presiding Judge, Mr Yahaya Mohammed, handed down the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to the offences.

In his plea, the convict, pleaded with the court for leniency and promised not to ever commit such act in future.

“It was the devil that pushed me to do it; this is the first time and I will not repeat it again, have mercy on me,’’ he pleaded.

After listening to the plea of the accused, the judge gave him the option to pay N10,000 fine.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp. U.L Ocho, said the convict was arrested by a police patrol team on May 30.

He told the court that Adewale was arrested for fighting in public, and when his residence was searched, a locally made gun and military camouflage uniform were found.

The prosecutor said that the accused had no license to possess the items.

Ocho said the offences contravened Section 27 of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act and Section 133 of the Penal Code Laws of Northern Nigeria.

The post Applicant bags 2 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearm appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

