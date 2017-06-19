Apply For 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship

Overview

In pursuance of this, NAE Limited invites applications from suitably qualified and interested Nigerian graduates for the 2017/2018 Post Graduate Scholarship Award Scheme. The award is in two categories:

Overseas – For study in a reputable overseas university

Local – For study in a recognized Nigerian university

Eligibility

To qualify for 2017/2018 NAE Post Graduate Scholarship Award scheme, applicants MUST:

Possess a minimum of Second Class Upper division in any of the relevant disciplines from a recognised Nigerian university.

Have secured admission into a Nigerian or Overseas university for a one year Master’s Degree programme in any of the disciplines listed below.

Not be above 28 years of age by December 31st, 2017.

Have completed the one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Course of Study

Only candidates with offer of admission and BSc degrees in disciplines related to the following areas should apply;

Geosciences

Engineering (Petroleum, Mechanical, Civil, Subsea, Electrical/Electronics, Marine, Chemical)

Petroleum Economics

Law (Oil and Gas/Petroleum)

Closing Date: June 30, 2017.

Test Date: July 15, 2017

Apply through here: https://scholastica.ng/schemes/naescholarships

