Ghana: Parliament Reschedules Vetting of Justice Sophia Akuffo to Friday, June 16 – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 14, 2017


Ghana News Agency

Ghana: Parliament Reschedules Vetting of Justice Sophia Akuffo to Friday, June 16
AllAfrica.com
The public hearing on the President's nomination, Justice Sophia Akuffo, as Chief Justice, has been rescheduled to Friday, June 16, 2017. This follows a consensus reached by the Appointment Committee to abridge the 14-day interval for receiving …
Appointments Committee changes vetting of Sophia AkuffoGhana News Agency
Supreme Court : Vetting of Justice Sophia Akuffo to be done on FridayPulse.com.gh

