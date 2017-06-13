Approved Hajj fare for 21 states – NAHCON

The 2017 hajj fare has been approved by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, for 21 State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, FCT and the Armed Forces. The approval followed the appearance and defence of the proposed fares by all the agencies in an exercise that began Friday and is still ongoing. Unlike in previous years, there …

The post Approved Hajj fare for 21 states – NAHCON appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

