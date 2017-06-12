Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aquila Records celebrate 2nd Anniversary with New Music Video “Showcase” | Watch on BN

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

To celebrate their second anniversary today, Aquila Records drops the video to one of her newest songs titled “Showcase“. The song features Aquila acts Baseone, Que Peller & Airboy. It was produced by Bizzouch while the video was directed on location in Lagos, Nigeria by Clarence Peters. Hit Play below!

The post Aquila Records celebrate 2nd Anniversary with New Music Video “Showcase” | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.