Aquila Records celebrate 2nd Anniversary with New Music Video “Showcase” | Watch on BN

To celebrate their second anniversary today, Aquila Records drops the video to one of her newest songs titled “Showcase“. The song features Aquila acts Baseone, Que Peller & Airboy. It was produced by Bizzouch while the video was directed on location in Lagos, Nigeria by Clarence Peters. Hit Play below!

The post Aquila Records celebrate 2nd Anniversary with New Music Video “Showcase” | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

