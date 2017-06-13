Pages Navigation Menu

Aramide Releases New Photos, Announces “Aramide Suitcase Live” (ASL) in USA

Months after the release of the Suitcase album, Aramide is set for her first American Performance Showcase.

The Afro Soul Queen has since the release of her album proved her strength as a true artiste releasing top-notch materials from the album, mingling with fans as well as touring cities in Nigeria and Ghana.

New York, Washington D.C, and Philadelphia have been confirmed as Tour stops, with more cities to be announced shortly.

See photos below

Current Tour Schedule

City Date
New York August 4, 2017
Washington DC August 5, 2017
Philadelphia August 6, 2017

 

Photography- Aham Ibeleme

Makeup –  T.ALAMODE BEAUTY

Stylist- Iola Styling

