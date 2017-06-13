Aramide Releases New Photos, Announces “Aramide Suitcase Live” (ASL) in USA
Months after the release of the Suitcase album, Aramide is set for her first American Performance Showcase.
The Afro Soul Queen has since the release of her album proved her strength as a true artiste releasing top-notch materials from the album, mingling with fans as well as touring cities in Nigeria and Ghana.
New York, Washington D.C, and Philadelphia have been confirmed as Tour stops, with more cities to be announced shortly.
See photos below
Current Tour Schedule
|City
|Date
|New York
|August 4, 2017
|Washington DC
|August 5, 2017
|Philadelphia
|August 6, 2017
Photography- Aham Ibeleme
Makeup – T.ALAMODE BEAUTY
Stylist- Iola Styling
