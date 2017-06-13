Pages Navigation Menu

Aramide stuns in New Photos as she announces “Suitcase” US Tour – BellaNaija

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment


BellaNaija

Aramide stuns in New Photos as she announces “Suitcase” US Tour
BellaNaija
Months after the release of the “Suitcase” album, Aramide is set for her first American performance showcase. The Afro-Soul diva has since the release of her album toured cities in Nigeria and Ghana. New York, Washington D.C, and Philadelphia have been …

