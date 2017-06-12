Aregbesola appoints Ogunjobi as Special Assistant

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has appointed a former Secretary-General of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Taiwo Ogunjobi, as his Special Assistant on Football Matters. Tunde Shamsudeen, Special Assistant on Media to Ogunjobi, told newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday that Ogunjobi was given his appointment letter on Saturday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

