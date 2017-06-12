Aregbesola appoints Ogunjobi as Special Assistant
Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has appointed a former Secretary-General of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Taiwo Ogunjobi, as his Special Assistant on Football Matters. Tunde Shamsudeen, Special Assistant on Media to Ogunjobi, told newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday that Ogunjobi was given his appointment letter on Saturday.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
