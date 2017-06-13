Aregbesola renews call for presidium

…Says presidential system killing Nigeria The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Monday called for restructuring of Nigeria into at least six regions as part of moves to reduce cost of governance and free resources for development. He said since one of the reasons for political complications is agitation for presidency by the different regions, the country can do with a presidium which would contain one president from each region with each of six assuming head of the presidium one year each within six years.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

