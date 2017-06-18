Arewa Threat: DSS Debunks Reports Of Killings, Warns Against Hate Speech – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
|
Arewa Threat: DSS Debunks Reports Of Killings, Warns Against Hate Speech
DSS Chronicles Early 2017 Successes The Department of State Services has denied claims that Igbos have been killed in parts of the North and warned Nigerians against threatening people from other ethnic groups. In a statement by its Spokesperson, …
DSS to ethnic jingoists: We are coming for you
SSS finally speaks on threat to Igbos by Northern groups
