Arewa ultimatum to Igbo: Opc calls for caution

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has urged Arewa and Igbo youths to embrace peace in the national interest.

OPC founder and President Dr. Frederick Fasehun said Nigerians owed it a duty to desist from opening new vistas of trouble.

In a statement in Lagos, Fasheun asked: “What would happen should the Yoruba decide to issue this same ultimatum to Northerners living in the Southwest? And what if the Igbo give a deadline to the Hausa-Fulani and the Yoruba living in the Southeast? And the Middle-Belters now decide they do not want to see the Hausa-Fulani and Igbo groups?”

He lamented that while the great nationalist, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, wanted a united Africa, his followers and disciples were clamouring for a shredded Nigeria.

Fasheun added: “Any call to division is unfair, uncalled for and ill-advised in this age of anomie, when Nigeria needs everyone’s energy, cooperation and prayers to build a nation where peace, happiness and plenty will reign.

“As small nations can only aspire to become great, not vice versa, Nigeria’s greatness will come about as a function of the mutual understanding, love and cooperation of her people. Let us all bear in mind that no nation or part thereof is great without pervasive cooperation among her citizens.”

Reacting to spokesman of Arewa elders Dr. Ango Abdullahi’s support for the eviction order, Fasehun said old politicians ought to offer peace instead of fanning the embers of division.

Fasehun added: “Nigeria belongs to the youth. They should not keep quiet while their fathers are busy shredding Nigeria.”

He called for Nigerians to use the period of the holy month of Ramadan for national prayers, as the country could not survive the current buffeting without the intervention of the Creator.

Fasheun said: “Those who govern us have been unkind to all and each of us. Individual reprisals will be a burden too great to hand out to an innocent country. Let the anger of the furious come down so that the joy of the joyous may be pervasive and common.’’

The post Arewa ultimatum to Igbo: Opc calls for caution appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

