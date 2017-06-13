Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sampaoli experiment pays off in Argentina romp – SBS – The World Game

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SBS – The World Game

Sampaoli experiment pays off in Argentina romp
SBS – The World Game
Argentina secured a comfortable 6-0 victory over Singapore on Tuesday to continue head coach Jorge Sampaoli's winning start to the job. Source: Omnisport. 6 MINS AGO UPDATED 5 MINS AGO …
Argentina can do without Lionel Messi after they thrashed Singapore 6-0 to maintain unbeaten start for new bossMirror.co.uk
Visitors outclass LionsThe Straits Times
Messi-less Argentina smash six past SingaporeVanguard
The New Paper –Channel NewsAsia –FourFourTwo –Eurosport.co.uk
all 101 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.