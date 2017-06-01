Argentina Confirms Sampaoli As New Coach

Jorge Sampaoli has decided to leave Sevilla and has subsequently being confirmed as Argentina’s new manager.

Sampaoli has been linked with the job for a couple of months and that grew when Edgardo Bauza quit the Albiceleste.

The Argentina native will be presented at the AFA training facilities in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires.

The coach, 57, received his first taste of international football with Chile, whom he led to the 2014 World Cup before sealing their first-ever major title the following year with victory in the Copa America.

