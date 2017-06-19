Argentina raises host of questions with century bond – Financial Times
Financial Times
Argentina raises host of questions with century bond
Little more than a year since Argentina's return to the capital markets with a record-breaking $16bn issue, it pushed the boundaries even further on Monday by announcing a 100-year-bond. This makes the market-friendly government of Mauricio Macri only …
