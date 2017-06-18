Ari appeals to NASS on increasing SIWES appropriation

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph N. Ari, has pleaded with the National Assembly to assist the Fund in increasing the appropriation for the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

Ari stated this when members of the Senate Committee on Industries led by its Chairman, Senator Sam Egwu paid an oversight visit to the ITF headquarters in Jos.

According to Ari, “while participation in the scheme has soared due to increased licensing of tertiary institutions and disciplines accredited for the scheme, appropriation for allowances of supervisors and students have not reflected such exponential increase, leading to a situation where ITF is owing billions as unpaid SIWES supervisory and students allowances.”

Responding, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Egwu, said the purpose of the oversight visit was to conduct an assessment on the level of judicious budgetary implementation by the Fund, particularly the 2016 approved appropriation.

