Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ariana Grande is giving a benefit concert in Manchester, and you can tune in now

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

You don’t have to be in Manchester this Sunday to take part in Ariana Grande’s benefit concert. The pop star is currently hosting “One Love Manchester” to support the victims of last week’s tragic attack and their families.

The post Ariana Grande is giving a benefit concert in Manchester, and you can tune in now appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.