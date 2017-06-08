Ariana Grande ‘proud and grateful’ as tour resumes – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Ariana Grande 'proud and grateful' as tour resumes
BBC News
Ariana Grande has resumed her tour, just over two weeks after the terrorist attack at her Manchester Arena concert. Twenty-two people were killed and 116 injured in a suicide bombing after her gig on 22 May. "First show back tonight. Thinking of our …
WATCH: Ariana Grande Reprises 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as She Resumes Dangerous Woman Tour
Niall Horan: 'Music beat terror at One Love Manchester'
How to talk to children about terrorism
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!